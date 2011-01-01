TOGETHER WE CAN MAKE A BETTER PLACE FOR THE HOMELESS
Giving back through life-changing experiences.
Giving back through life-changing experiences.
Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Account
Sign out
Give home to the homeless
Give hope to the hopeless
Make someone feel special
Make an impact
Click on the donation button 🔘
Donations is also allow in bitcoin
Donate to the bitcoin wallet address bellow
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
32mzyDX6WNNUTJrZwoYbS9tWagT8GfHqLs
Our amazing team of regulars and part-time volunteers are committed to helping others. We take our convictions and turn them into action. Think you would be a good fit? Get in touch for more information!
Seeing a need for energetic, nonprofit work in this area, we formed our organization to provide sensible solutions. We've consistently grown since then, all thanks to the helping hands of this amazing community!
We focus on making the maximum positive effort for our community. Our members and volunteers provide the momentum that helps us affect change. Using data driven models, we provide solutions that make a long-lasting difference.
Be greafull and thankful for your life
Learn more about our upcoming events, fundraisers, and more!